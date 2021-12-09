Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jurors recommend death penalty in police killing case

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/09 02:03
Jurors recommend death penalty in police killing case

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After deliberating for five hours over two days, jurors Wednesday recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing an Orlando police lieutenant four years ago.

The 12-member jury in Orlando, Florida, agreed with prosecutors that Markeith Loyd should face capital punishment for the 2017 shooting death of Lt. Debra Clayton. She was killed as she tried to arrest Loyd outside a Walmart store for the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd has already been convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.

Updated : 2021-12-09 03:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests