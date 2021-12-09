AP PHOTOS: The world of entertainment saw rebirth in 2021

Britney Spears supporters celebrate following a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 12, 2... Britney Spears supporters celebrate following a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

JoJo Siwa, left, takes a selfie with BTS on stage as they accept the award for favorite pop duo or group at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. ... JoJo Siwa, left, takes a selfie with BTS on stage as they accept the award for favorite pop duo or group at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jimmy Jam, left, and Terry Lewis pose for a portrait in New York on Monday, July 26, 2021. The duo, who've worked with Prince, Michael Jackson, Mariah... Jimmy Jam, left, and Terry Lewis pose for a portrait in New York on Monday, July 26, 2021. The duo, who've worked with Prince, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men and more enlisted some old friends for their album "Jam & Lewis: Volume One." (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

A model walks the runway at the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) A model walks the runway at the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bad Bunny performs at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizz... Bad Bunny performs at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Doja Cat attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angelles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Doja Cat attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angelles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

From left, Faith Fennidy, Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton, and Brittney Spencer embrace after a performance at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday... From left, Faith Fennidy, Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton, and Brittney Spencer embrace after a performance at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Singers Lizzo, far right, and Ciara, second from right, take pictures of hip hop artist Missy Elliott during a ceremony to award her a star on the Hol... Singers Lizzo, far right, and Ciara, second from right, take pictures of hip hop artist Missy Elliott during a ceremony to award her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lashana Lynch poses for a portrait to promote the film "No Time to Die" on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP) Lashana Lynch poses for a portrait to promote the film "No Time to Die" on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

Visitors take photos a model of the doll named 'Younghee' that is featured in Netflix's series "Squid Game" displayed at the Olympic park in Seoul, So... Visitors take photos a model of the doll named 'Younghee' that is featured in Netflix's series "Squid Game" displayed at the Olympic park in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A model wears a creation for the Balmain Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo by Vianne... A model wears a creation for the Balmain Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Zendaya poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Zendaya poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The Rolling Stones logo is seen inside the windows of a plane carrying the band after they landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif., Mon... The Rolling Stones logo is seen inside the windows of a plane carrying the band after they landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, ahead of their shows this week at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., for their "NO FILTER" tour. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashio... Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paul Raci, an Oscar nominee for best supporting actor for his performance in "Sound of Metal," plays guitar in his home, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in B... Paul Raci, an Oscar nominee for best supporting actor for his performance in "Sound of Metal," plays guitar in his home, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. Raci plays in a Black Sabbath cover band names Hands of Doom. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A model wears a creation for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mo... A model wears a creation for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Thomasin McKenzie poses for a portrait to promote the film "Last Night in Soho" on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. (A... Thomasin McKenzie poses for a portrait to promote the film "Last Night in Soho" on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'House of Gucci' in London Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Vianney L... Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'House of Gucci' in London Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Susan Sarandon, left, and Geena Davis, stars of "Thelma & Louise," share a kiss in a 1966 Ford Thunderbird similar to the one featured in the film, at... Susan Sarandon, left, and Geena Davis, stars of "Thelma & Louise," share a kiss in a 1966 Ford Thunderbird similar to the one featured in the film, at the 30th anniversary screening of the film at the Greek Theatre on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Oscar Isaac, left, and Jessica Chastain pose for portraits for the film 'Scenes from a Marriage' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival i... Oscar Isaac, left, and Jessica Chastain pose for portraits for the film 'Scenes from a Marriage' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the film 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ma... Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the film 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Jean Dujardin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes,... Jean Dujardin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the ... Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lee Chae-rin, also known as CL, poses for portrait photographs after an interview with the Associated Press in London, Monday, Nov 29, 2021. (Photo by... Lee Chae-rin, also known as CL, poses for portrait photographs after an interview with the Associated Press in London, Monday, Nov 29, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Models appear backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New ... Models appear backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Drake carries his son Adonis Graham as he accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microso... Drake carries his son Adonis Graham as he accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jury president Spike Lee, second from left, poses with jury members Maggie Gyllenhaal, from left, Melanie Laurent and Jessica Hausner at the premiere ... Jury president Spike Lee, second from left, poses with jury members Maggie Gyllenhaal, from left, Melanie Laurent and Jessica Hausner at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Bella Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Floors' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern ... Bella Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Floors' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Este Haim, from left, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim of the band HAIM perform "The Steps" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center... Este Haim, from left, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim of the band HAIM perform "The Steps" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The awards show aired on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Musician Danny Elfman poses in his studio on May 26, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote his 18-track double album "Big Mess." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Musician Danny Elfman poses in his studio on May 26, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote his 18-track double album "Big Mess." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Lil Nas X, center, kisses a dancer at the conclusion of his performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los An... Lil Nas X, center, kisses a dancer at the conclusion of his performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In this Aug. 2, 2021 photo, Jennifer Hudson poses for a portrait to promote "Respect" at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) In this Aug. 2, 2021 photo, Jennifer Hudson poses for a portrait to promote "Respect" at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Director Zack Snyder poses for a portrait on a virtual production stage featuring an apocalyptic Las Vegas background to promote his new film "Army of... Director Zack Snyder poses for a portrait on a virtual production stage featuring an apocalyptic Las Vegas background to promote his new film "Army of the Dead," Friday, May 7, 2021, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Icon award recipient Pink her daughter Willow perform together on a trapeze at the Billboard Music Awards, Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Microsoft Thea... Icon award recipient Pink her daughter Willow perform together on a trapeze at the Billboard Music Awards, Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards show airs on May 23 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention ... Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Emerald Fennell, winner of the award for best original screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April ... Emerald Fennell, winner of the award for best original screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

After a year of shutdowns and cancellations, 2021 brought rebirth and revival to the entertainment industry. Glamour made a big comeback on runways and red carpets in Europe and the U.S., which saw the return of the Met Gala and major film festivals and award shows.

Photographers for The Associated Press captured major moments in another topsy-turvy year of change and adaptability for the entertainment world.

Events turned more intimate, whether it was the Grammys where Beyoncé triumphed or at the Oscars where Emerald Fennell appeared shocked backstage after winning for original screenplay. Family stayed close, as when Pink and her daughter put on a dazzling trapeze show at the Billboard Music Awards.

The virus, of course lurked. Cara Delevingne posed in a fashion show behind plexiglass while Hollywood Boulevard shut down and played host to a massively social distanced Gucci show. Stars dropped their masks for the cameras, but premieres and shows generally were held with limited capacities and strict pandemic protocols.

Events crackled with new, playful energy, like when actor Jean Dujardin did a handstand for photographers at Cannes or Jamie Lee Curtis channeled her mother, Janet Leigh, on the “Halloween Kills” carpet. Jojo Siwa exuberantly snapped a selfie with BTS, finally free to perform stateside again, at the American Music Awards. Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon shared a kiss in a Thunderbird resembling the one they drove in “Thelma & Louise.” But THE KISS belonged to one of the year’s greatest revival stories: a reunited Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck making their reunion official at a PDA-filled Venice Film Festival premiere.

It may not have been the year anyone anticipated. Difficult as it was, at least it didn’t resemble Zack Snyder’s apocalyptic vision for Las Vegas.