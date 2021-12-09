Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mark Giordano rejoins Kraken after stint in COVID protocol

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 00:35
Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) collides with referee Ian Walsh (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina H...

Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) collides with referee Ian Walsh (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina H...

SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Giordano has rejoined the Seattle Kraken at practice following 10 days in a Florida hotel following a positive COVID-19 test.

Giordano tested positive on Nov. 26 as Seattle was beginning a road trip at Tampa Bay. The team underwent testing that morning and Giordano's initial test, along with a couple of follow up tests, all came back positive.

Giordano said he had a little bit of congestion and lost his sense of taste for a short time, but that was about the extent of his symptoms while stuck in the hotel. Giordano said his taste is already starting to come back.

“I felt pretty normal as the week went on especially, and didn’t really have any symptoms that I would consider or call bad,” Giordano said.

Seattle's 38-year-old captain arrived back in Seattle on Monday and rejoined the team Tuesday following one of its poorest performances of the season in a 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-09 02:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests