Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 16 14 1 1 0 31 65 34
Quad City 17 13 2 1 1 28 66 38
Knoxville 16 13 2 0 1 27 62 29
Evansville 17 11 6 0 0 22 47 39
Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44
Pensacola 14 8 4 2 0 18 50 38
Roanoke 13 5 4 2 2 15 38 36
Peoria 12 5 3 1 3 14 30 26
Birmingham 18 2 12 4 0 8 41 78
Macon 17 2 14 0 1 5 26 74
Vermilion County 13 1 11 1 0 3 20 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-09 00:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests