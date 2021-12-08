Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 23:00
NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 3-4-0 6-0-0 7-1-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Buffalo 7 5 0 .583 336 196 3-3-0 4-2-0 5-5-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 4-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 217 367 2-4-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-3-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 4-2-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 3-4-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 1-3-0 3-2-0
Houston 2 10 0 .167 164 323 1-5-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 0-3-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 2 10 0 .167 180 320 2-5-0 0-5-0 2-5-0 0-5-0 0-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 282 260 5-1-0 3-3-0 5-4-0 3-0-0 1-2-0
Cincinnati 7 5 0 .583 331 267 3-3-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 6 5 1 .542 244 286 4-2-1 2-3-0 4-4-0 2-1-1 2-2-0
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267 4-2-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 303 259 5-2-0 3-2-0 3-4-0 5-0-0 2-1-0
L.A. Chargers 7 5 0 .583 314 315 3-3-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Denver 6 6 0 .500 237 218 3-3-0 3-3-0 3-5-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
Las Vegas 6 6 0 .500 274 312 3-4-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267 4-2-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 6-1-0 2-0-0
Washington 6 6 0 .500 246 297 3-3-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 5-2-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 1-4-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 211 273 3-3-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 3-5-0 1-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 9 3 0 .750 377 270 5-0-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 6-3-0 2-1-0
Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 216 332 1-5-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 2-6-0 1-3-0
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 2-4-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 2-0-0
New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276 2-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 4-5-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 5-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 7-2-0 2-1-0
Minnesota 5 7 0 .417 308 305 3-2-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 4-4-0 2-1-0
Chicago 4 8 0 .333 201 287 2-4-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-1-0
Detroit 1 10 1 .125 203 316 1-5-0 0-5-1 0-3-1 1-7-0 1-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224 3-2-0 7-0-0 4-0-0 6-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270 4-2-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 5-3-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 6 6 0 .500 303 278 2-4-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 5-5-0 1-4-0
Seattle 4 8 0 .333 239 249 2-4-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 2-6-0 2-2-0

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.