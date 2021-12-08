NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|3-4-0
|6-0-0
|7-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|336
|196
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|5-5-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|217
|367
|2-4-0
|1-5-0
|3-6-0
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|6-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|Houston
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|164
|323
|1-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-7-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|180
|320
|2-5-0
|0-5-0
|2-5-0
|0-5-0
|0-3-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|282
|260
|5-1-0
|3-3-0
|5-4-0
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|331
|267
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|5
|1
|.542
|244
|286
|4-2-1
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-1-1
|2-2-0
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
|4-2-0
|2-4-0
|3-5-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|303
|259
|5-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-4-0
|5-0-0
|2-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|314
|315
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|237
|218
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|3-5-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|274
|312
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|267
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|6-1-0
|2-0-0
|Washington
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|246
|297
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|5-2-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|1-4-0
|5-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|211
|273
|3-3-0
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|377
|270
|5-0-0
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|6-3-0
|2-1-0
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|216
|332
|1-5-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-5-0
|2-0-0
|New Orleans
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|276
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|4-5-0
|1-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|5-0-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|7-2-0
|2-1-0
|Minnesota
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|308
|305
|3-2-0
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-1-0
|Chicago
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|201
|287
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|1
|10
|1
|.125
|203
|316
|1-5-0
|0-5-1
|0-3-1
|1-7-0
|1-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|343
|224
|3-2-0
|7-0-0
|4-0-0
|6-2-0
|4-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|270
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|303
|278
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|5-5-0
|1-4-0
|Seattle
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|239
|249
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.