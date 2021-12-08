Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 25 17 4 4 38 96 71
Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65
Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 85 66
N.Y. Rangers 24 17 4 3 37 74 59
Tampa Bay 25 16 5 4 36 84 67
Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 79 54
Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68
Detroit 26 13 10 3 29 73 83
Columbus 24 13 11 0 26 80 80
Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56
New Jersey 23 9 9 5 23 67 79
Philadelphia 23 8 11 4 20 56 79
Buffalo 25 8 14 3 19 70 92
N.Y. Islanders 21 6 10 5 17 43 64
Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93
Montreal 27 6 18 3 15 61 96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 25 18 6 1 37 96 72
Calgary 26 15 6 5 35 84 56
Anaheim 27 14 8 5 33 89 78
Edmonton 24 16 8 0 32 87 74
St. Louis 25 13 8 4 30 84 73
Nashville 25 14 10 1 29 73 70
San Jose 26 14 11 1 29 71 71
Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 92 76
Dallas 22 13 7 2 28 64 59
Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 81 73
Winnipeg 25 12 9 4 28 76 72
Los Angeles 24 10 10 4 24 64 67
Seattle 25 9 14 2 20 73 90
Chicago 25 9 14 2 20 56 81
Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 64 80
Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3

Nashville 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 5, Columbus 4

Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2

Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1

San Jose 5, Calgary 3

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

