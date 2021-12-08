Small Hydropower Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Competitive Situation, Development Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

Global Small Hydropower Market is valued approximately USD 2.54 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.6 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Small hydropower market focuses on generating power through converting mechanical energy in the running water into electric energy in the same way as traditional hydroelectric systems but on a lower scale that is suitable for local community and industry. This helps in the distributed generation of electricity in any regional electric grid system and reduces the load on the grid system. Further, the application of small hydropower projects for rural electrification, policy initiatives, and financial incentives in hydropower projects in response to climate change has led the adoption of Small Hydropower across the forecast period. For Instance: GE Renewable Energy in June 2019, offered modular turbines for micro hydropower after its partnership with Energy with sizes ranging from 10kW and 15kW. Also, unavailability of grids in remote areas and improved architecture of small hydropower facilities is expected to fuel the demand for Small Hydropower.

The regional analysis of global Small Hydropower market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising developments made by the Chinese government for the construction of small hydropower plants and Government initiatives such as Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana and SHP Programme by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as investments in rural electrification and off-grid energy generation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Small Hydropower market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Voith (Germany)

ANDRITZ(Austria)

GE Renewable Energy (France)

Toshiba (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

BHEL(India)

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon (UK),

Flovel (India)

StatKraft

RusHydro

Fortum Oyj

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Capacity:

Up to 1 MW

1-10 MW

By Type:

Micro Hydropower

Mini Hydropower

By Component:

Electromechanical Equipment

Turbine

Generator

Other Equipment (includes inlet valves gates, penstock, governors, and auxiliaries)

Electric Infrastructure

Civil Works

Others (includes engineering, structural, management, environmental mitigation, and project development)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

