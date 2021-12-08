Solar Cells and Modules Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Covid-19 Outbreaks, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market is valued approximately USD 42,100 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Solar Cell is a device made from crystalline silicon or thin film that converts sunlight into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. There are two key indicators for solar cells: one is cell conversion efficiency, and the other is cell thickness. Solar modules use light energy (photons) from the sun to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. The majority of modules use wafer-based crystalline silicon cells or thin-film cells based on cadmium telluride or silicon. The structural (load carrying) member of a module can either be the top layer or the back layer. Cells must also be protected from mechanical damage and moisture. Most solar modules are rigid, but semi-flexible ones are available, based on thin-film cells. surging adoption

and utility of solar cells in residential & commercial sectors is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Low cost of solar cell as compared to other substitutes offers growth opportunities. Also, enhancing investments by both the private and government organizations towards development of solar cells is contributing towards growth of global Solar Cells and Modules market. Further, Solar Cells and Modules offers several benefits such as truly renewable energy source, reduces electricity bills and low maintenance costs that regulates their demand across various regions. However, lack of awareness among people and high cost associated with this devices are the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Solar Cells and Modules market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing concerns of people towards renewable energy sources and rising demand of Solar Cells among its end-users in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow at second largest region in the global Solar Cells and Modules market due to favorable government policies associated with solar cells in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to presence of large number of producers and consumers across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hanwha

First Solar

SunPower

Sharp

SolarWorld

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

