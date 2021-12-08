Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 8, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;32;25;Humid with a shower;32;25;S;12;80%;64%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Nice with sunshine;28;19;NNE;8;41%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;14;8;Partly sunny, nice;16;5;WSW;10;72%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;18;11;Breezy in the p.m.;14;12;WSW;23;51%;33%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;6;3;A shower;6;2;S;17;94%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;-9;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-8;N;19;76%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;13;4;Sunny and pleasant;16;7;WNW;8;51%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;-20;-32;Sunshine and frigid;-18;-21;S;10;94%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;35;20;Sunny and hot;36;21;SE;11;29%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;18;14;SSW;8;78%;81%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;24;17;A shower;26;18;SW;8;63%;86%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;22;11;Hazy sun;21;8;NW;12;44%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;33;23;A stray shower;31;23;ESE;10;71%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Sun, some clouds;27;20;Partly sunny;27;19;E;10;70%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Partly sunny;33;24;NNE;10;54%;10%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Strong winds;13;6;Winds subsiding;13;8;NNW;27;61%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;6;1;Partly sunny;7;-1;WNW;7;79%;16%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-1;Sunny and breezy;7;1;SE;23;72%;88%;2

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;0;-2;A few flurries;1;-1;ENE;7;81%;97%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;23;12;A little p.m. rain;21;12;S;9;65%;67%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;N;9;74%;85%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;2;-1;A bit of snow;1;-3;WNW;10;91%;99%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy this morning;6;3;A shower in the a.m.;6;2;SSW;15;77%;89%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;6;-3;Partly sunny;7;1;ENE;9;88%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Abundant sunshine;2;-1;A little snow;3;-1;NE;13;80%;99%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Partial sunshine;27;20;E;15;61%;6%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;18;A t-storm around;28;19;ENE;10;47%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;14;6;Becoming cloudy;16;4;NNW;9;61%;18%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;ENE;5;43%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;25;17;Breezy in the p.m.;23;16;SSE;29;73%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;A shower in spots;28;21;NE;6;65%;91%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;25;A little a.m. rain;30;24;NE;7;80%;82%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;2;-2;Breezy in the a.m.;6;3;W;20;58%;15%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A brief p.m. shower;32;24;Showers;29;23;SSW;8;79%;95%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy this morning;3;0;Cloudy with flurries;2;0;S;14;73%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;28;23;Partly sunny;28;22;N;18;62%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;17;12;Plenty of sun;26;19;SSW;16;57%;28%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A downpour;31;23;SE;15;73%;66%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;22;11;Hazy sunshine;22;11;WNW;4;70%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;15;2;Cloudy;12;-4;N;13;41%;83%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;17;High clouds;29;19;NW;7;71%;3%;2

Dili, East Timor;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;23;S;7;79%;94%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;5;2;Showers around;8;2;W;17;89%;74%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;15;4;Sunny and mild;16;3;NNE;10;27%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;17;10;Partly sunny;17;12;W;22;67%;4%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;24;17;Mostly cloudy;22;17;WNW;9;78%;15%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;30;18;Mostly sunny;29;19;ENE;14;33%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;19;ESE;13;69%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Bitterly cold;-13;-14;Cloudy, not as cold;-5;-7;SE;14;93%;25%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;23;Downpours;32;22;NW;6;67%;90%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;26;17;Sunny and delightful;24;16;E;8;61%;2%;4

Honolulu, United States;A touch of rain;27;22;An afternoon shower;27;23;ENE;24;66%;45%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;ESE;10;60%;83%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;Hazy sunshine;21;6;N;8;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;10;8;Sunny;14;9;SSE;12;72%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;13;78%;96%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;31;26;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;18;53%;0%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;22;14;A stray thunderstorm;24;15;SSE;11;76%;91%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;16;-2;Plenty of sunshine;15;-3;NNW;7;18%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Hazy sun;29;14;NE;12;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;20;7;Sunny;21;6;WSW;6;54%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;34;20;Breezy in the a.m.;33;21;N;23;31%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow and ice;0;-1;Low clouds;2;2;E;8;87%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;24;A shower or two;32;25;NNE;11;58%;82%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;A t-storm around;32;23;ESE;9;72%;66%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;26;21;Mostly cloudy;28;21;NNW;8;67%;27%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Downpours;33;23;NNE;7;72%;92%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with showers;14;5;Periods of rain;13;5;SE;12;71%;96%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;32;25;Turning sunny, nice;32;25;SSW;8;71%;29%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;20;18;Cloudy;20;17;SSE;9;79%;43%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;15;11;Partly sunny;17;13;NW;13;73%;14%;2

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;8;4;An afternoon shower;7;5;SSW;13;76%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;18;12;A little a.m. rain;14;6;NE;8;81%;69%;1

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy, humid;29;26;A t-storm around;30;25;S;9;76%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;10;6;Breezy in the p.m.;14;8;W;23;55%;39%;1

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;NNE;12;67%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;S;7;86%;94%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;24;Rather cloudy;31;23;E;10;54%;12%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;17;10;Rain and drizzle;17;13;S;22;70%;65%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;23;9;Mostly sunny;23;8;NNE;8;36%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Humid;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;E;9;77%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Bitterly cold;-12;-15;Not as cold;-7;-7;E;13;70%;52%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;ENE;22;61%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;27;16;Clouds and sun;27;17;ENE;18;56%;25%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;-5;-8;Mostly cloudy;-4;-7;E;1;71%;73%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-8;-14;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-17;N;12;90%;0%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;25;Hazy sun;33;25;N;13;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;25;15;A stray t-shower;25;16;NNE;17;66%;80%;11

New York, United States;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;Sun, some clouds;6;2;SSW;12;42%;14%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler, morning rain;16;11;Mostly sunny;19;8;SSW;13;59%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;-19;-24;Low clouds and cold;-19;-20;SSW;13;79%;56%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny intervals;13;7;Partly sunny, milder;16;7;E;8;65%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and cold;-5;-5;A little snow;-1;-4;NE;10;79%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;-5;-9;Mostly cloudy;-5;-9;ESE;11;76%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;E;8;76%;94%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;13;73%;81%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower and t-storm;30;22;Couple of t-storms;30;23;E;9;87%;97%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;8;3;A shower in the p.m.;7;4;S;13;59%;96%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very hot;40;25;Partly sunny, cooler;32;19;SSW;19;29%;5%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;NNE;15;65%;36%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;19;76%;100%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sun;33;18;Sunshine and nice;32;18;SE;9;48%;3%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;1;0;A few flurries;1;-1;W;7;73%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;13;-2;Cloudy and cooler;10;3;ESE;6;76%;62%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;12;Periods of rain;20;13;E;14;72%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;17;8;ENE;11;76%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;E;13;63%;91%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. snow;2;0;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-2;NNE;16;79%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Frigid;-10;-12;Bitterly cold;-8;-10;ESE;14;71%;25%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of showers;24;20;A shower or two;26;19;WNW;15;67%;66%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;26;12;Partial sunshine;27;12;N;6;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain at times;14;7;Occasional rain;12;1;NE;8;76%;98%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid;-12;-16;Frigid;-13;-17;SE;6;93%;1%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;10;Partly sunny;13;8;NNW;11;63%;12%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a shower;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;17;ENE;19;63%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy this morning;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;E;15;73%;91%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;Humid with a shower;25;18;NE;9;88%;80%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and nice;22;5;NNE;9;10%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Sunny and nice;29;14;SW;13;36%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;22;Nice with sunshine;31;22;N;16;63%;6%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or two;12;7;A shower;14;11;NW;13;90%;83%;1

Seattle, United States;Showers around;7;3;A shower or two;5;2;S;8;83%;67%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-1;Cloudy;11;0;E;3;74%;28%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;15;11;Mild with some sun;17;9;SSW;11;71%;26%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Windy this afternoon;32;26;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;NNW;20;61%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;1;-6;Mostly sunny;4;0;S;12;75%;66%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;ENE;18;66%;56%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as cold;-1;-2;Cloudy and chilly;0;-2;SE;17;74%;94%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm around;20;17;Clearing;23;17;S;17;75%;100%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;23;19;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;E;17;65%;14%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Frigid;-10;-15;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-13;SE;10;100%;0%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;12;3;Sunny and mild;15;3;ENE;9;41%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;12;4;Cloudy and mild;13;5;NNW;15;64%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rather cloudy;14;6;Sunshine, pleasant;16;8;WSW;7;37%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A little p.m. rain;19;14;A morning shower;19;13;ESE;9;63%;55%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;14;7;Rain, some heavy;17;8;SE;13;74%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;8;6;Mostly sunny, milder;14;7;N;19;53%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;0;-3;Cloudy;2;1;ESE;12;66%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Milder;20;11;Breezy with hazy sun;18;11;WNW;24;43%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;Rain and drizzle;14;8;WSW;24;67%;94%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-7;-21;Decreasing clouds;-6;-17;ESE;10;77%;70%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;7;1;Showers around;5;2;NNW;5;67%;70%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;3;0;A bit of snow;2;-3;WNW;8;78%;99%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sun and warm;29;15;Warm with some sun;32;16;E;8;47%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;-11;-15;Very cold;-7;-8;ESE;15;71%;27%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing and cold;-4;-7;Periods of sun;-1;-2;ESE;19;83%;81%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;21;16;Increasingly windy;21;17;NNW;33;79%;44%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;High clouds;32;20;N;8;51%;3%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;9;0;Inc. clouds;7;-1;NE;3;77%;66%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-08 21:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests