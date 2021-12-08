Taiwan to extend investment promotion program by up to 3 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A government promotion program to attract investors, including Taiwan businesses active overseas, to the East Asian nation is likely to be extended by up to three years, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Wednesday (Dec. 8).

The program features loan and land rental benefits to encourage mostly Taiwanese investors who had moved to China to come back. While the measures were launched as the United States and China engaged in a trade war, power supply problems and recent threats of action by the communist government against businesses supposedly funding Taiwan independence would continue the relocation of supply chains, CNA reported.

At a forum Wednesday, Kung said the government had already decided to continue the program for at least one more year beyond its original end date of 2022. However, a three-year extension was also a possibility, he added.

There would be new conditions, most likely a demand to reduce carbon output and to consider environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), according to the minister. Kung emphasized that taking steps in that direction would benefit investors in the long run.