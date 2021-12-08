Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei to provide drop-in Moderna shots at EXPO Dome from Dec. 9-11

Vaccine recipients will also receive NT$100 voucher for use at designated convenience stores

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/08 20:16
Taipei to provide drop-in Moderna shots at EXPO Dome from Dec. 9-11

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government said on Wednesday (Dec. 8) that it will provide drop-in vaccination services to anyone who wants to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Taipei Expo Park EXPO Dome from Thursday to Saturday, while each recipient will be offered a voucher worth NT$100 (US$3.6), CNA reported.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said that there will be the morning vaccination session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each of the days. Services will be provided to 500 people at each session, and the vouchers given can be used at designated convenience stores.

Tsai urged people who received the first Moderna shot more than four weeks ago, people who got the first AstraZeneca (AZ) jab more than eight weeks ago, or people 18 years old or above who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine, to come forward to receive a Moderna shot.
EXPO Dome
Taipei Expo Park
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca
Taipei City Government

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Railway Station expands COVID vaccination service
Taipei Railway Station expands COVID vaccination service
2021/12/07 13:48
Taiwan prepares 17th COVID vaccination round
Taiwan prepares 17th COVID vaccination round
2021/12/04 16:31
Bookings for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccines begin Nov. 29, shots start Dec. 2
Bookings for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccines begin Nov. 29, shots start Dec. 2
2021/11/26 16:31
New Taipei Christmasland features 14-meter Lego Santa Claus, light sculpture
New Taipei Christmasland features 14-meter Lego Santa Claus, light sculpture
2021/11/22 15:34
Taipei clinic mistakenly administers AZ vaccine instead of flu shot
Taipei clinic mistakenly administers AZ vaccine instead of flu shot
2021/11/20 11:20

Updated : 2021-12-08 21:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests