Taipei to provide drop-in Moderna shots at EXPO Dome from Dec. 9-11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government said on Wednesday (Dec. 8) that it will provide drop-in vaccination services to anyone who wants to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Taipei Expo Park EXPO Dome from Thursday to Saturday, while each recipient will be offered a voucher worth NT$100 (US$3.6), CNA reported.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said that there will be the morning vaccination session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each of the days. Services will be provided to 500 people at each session, and the vouchers given can be used at designated convenience stores.

Tsai urged people who received the first Moderna shot more than four weeks ago, people who got the first AstraZeneca (AZ) jab more than eight weeks ago, or people 18 years old or above who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine, to come forward to receive a Moderna shot.