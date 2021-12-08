China returns suspect in murder of coffee trader to Taiwan after quarantine

Murder suspect Huang (center) returned to Taiwan Wednesday after getting caught during a COVID quarantine after fleeing to China. Murder suspect Huang (center) returned to Taiwan Wednesday after getting caught during a COVID quarantine after fleeing to China. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A murder suspect who fled Taiwan only to be forced into COVID-19 quarantine in China returned home in the company of Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers Wednesday evening (Dec. 8).

The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), reportedly played a role in the killing of a coffee bean trader named Ho (何) in the New Taipei City district of Xindian on Nov. 22. The same day, he boarded a flight to the Chinese city of Xiamen, but he was forced into quarantine like other travelers.

Taiwan law enforcement took the opportunity to ask Chinese colleagues to keep him under watch and repatriate him as soon as possible. Three CIB agents took a flight to Xiamen Wednesday morning and returned with Huang, arriving at Taipei Songshan Airport on a Uni Air flight by 7 p.m., UDN reported.

However, as he was leaving the airport, he suffered a mild epilepsy attack, according to the Liberty Times. He was transferred to the Taipei City Hospital’s Renai branch for a checkup, with the report speculating he might have been trying to delay his interrogation by the New Taipei City Criminal Investigation Division.