Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

China returns suspect in murder of coffee trader to Taiwan after quarantine

Suspect suffers mild epilepsy attack upon his arrival in Taipei

  220
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/08 20:08
Murder suspect Huang (center) returned to Taiwan Wednesday after getting caught during a COVID quarantine after fleeing to China. 

Murder suspect Huang (center) returned to Taiwan Wednesday after getting caught during a COVID quarantine after fleeing to China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A murder suspect who fled Taiwan only to be forced into COVID-19 quarantine in China returned home in the company of Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers Wednesday evening (Dec. 8).

The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), reportedly played a role in the killing of a coffee bean trader named Ho (何) in the New Taipei City district of Xindian on Nov. 22. The same day, he boarded a flight to the Chinese city of Xiamen, but he was forced into quarantine like other travelers.

Taiwan law enforcement took the opportunity to ask Chinese colleagues to keep him under watch and repatriate him as soon as possible. Three CIB agents took a flight to Xiamen Wednesday morning and returned with Huang, arriving at Taipei Songshan Airport on a Uni Air flight by 7 p.m., UDN reported.

However, as he was leaving the airport, he suffered a mild epilepsy attack, according to the Liberty Times. He was transferred to the Taipei City Hospital’s Renai branch for a checkup, with the report speculating he might have been trying to delay his interrogation by the New Taipei City Criminal Investigation Division.
extradition
murder
quarantine
Taiwan-China relations
repatriation
CIB

RELATED ARTICLES

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
2021/12/03 18:32
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
2021/12/01 13:17
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
2021/11/30 17:08
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
2021/11/30 14:55
Taiwan lists 4 more African countries as high-risk due to Omicron
Taiwan lists 4 more African countries as high-risk due to Omicron
2021/11/29 16:31

Updated : 2021-12-08 21:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests