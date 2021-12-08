Surgical Imaging Market Report 2022: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Surgical Imaging Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Surgical Imaging Market is valued approximately USD 1720 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Surgical imaging is a significant form of optical imaging that is used during times of detailed imaging. The methodology lets doctors decisively execute perplexing operations. Surgical imaging systems are X-ray technology-based intra-operative imaging systems that can be used flexibly in different operating rooms. During multiple intraoperative operations such as spinal, cranial, orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery, the C-arms system is a 2D or 3D diagnostic imaging system used. The main factors responsible for the sector’s growth are the increasing geriatric population and knowledge of radiographic processes. There has been an uptick in the incidence of many chronic disorders that require urgent care diagnosis over the past decade. Patients also undergo laboratory and imaging tests in the surgical intensive care unit. Any of the main chronic diseases are, among others, cancer, kidney failure, and heart disease. During their hospitalizations, many chronic disorders, such as asthma, diabetes, obesity, and depression, among others, requires critical care.

As per the Circulation Journal Study Annual Statistics Update released in January 2019 by the American Heart Association, 48 percent of adults in the US have a form of CVD. Cardiovascular disorders cause 3.9 million deaths in Europe, accounting for 45 percent of all deaths, according to the European Heart Network Survey 2017. Also, as per European Commission, 11.3 million in-patients with diseases of the circulatory system were discharged from hospitals across the EU. This demonstrates the rise in hospitalization resulting in need for Surgical Imaging. Moreover, technological advancements and high precision have increased adoption in numerous fields of medical sciences driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, high price of surgical imaging systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surgical Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips

Ziehm Imaging

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Whale Imaging Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Image Intensifier C-arms

Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)

By Application:

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

By End User:

Hospital

Surgery Center & Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

