Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Research Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2030

Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market was valued at USD 23.6 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 2.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease in which immune system eats away at the shielding encompassing of nerves. Multiple sclerosis is an inflammatory medical condition which results in axonal transection, neurodegeneration of the nerve cells of the brain and spinal cord and demyelination. It is devastating disease-causing coordination functions of the body and disruption in communication. Some of the other symptoms are numbness, spasticity, fatigue, cognitive changes, emotional changes, bladder dysfunction and depression. This disease broadly classified in RRMS(Relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis), SPMS(Secondary-progressive multiple sclerosis), PPMS(Primary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis), and PRMS(Progressive-Relapsing MS). Multiple Sclerosis therapies include – counselling, support group, acupuncture and physical therapy. Upsurge in patient population and increase in number of pipeline drugs are key drivers of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market. For instance, as per Statista, the number of pipeline drugs have increased, from 2001, there were 5,995 drugs in the R&D pipeline to 16,181 drugs in the pipeline in 2019. Furthermore, surge in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) also support in market growth. Despite that, unspecified etiology restrains the market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America dominates the market owing to increase in demand for MS therapeutic products and increase favorable reimbursement policies. However, APAC also participating in market growth due to improved distribution networking of pharmaceutical company in the region.

Key Players in Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market

Abbvie Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGAA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Immunosuppressants

Immunomodulators

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Intravenous

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

