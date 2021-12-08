Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

Report Ocean presents a new report on Pharmacy Automation Devices Marketsize, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market is valued approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Pharmacy automation devices reduces labor costs and medications errors and it further enhances the accuracy and speed of medication. This device mechanizes the tasks and processes to be performed in the health care and pharmaceutical industries. This device is used to automate various tasks such as medication dispensing, packaging, storage & retrieval systems, labeling, and table top counters the processes in both the departments of distribution and handling medication processes. This device improves the outcome by integrating knowledge and data with technology for the medication purpose. The automation devices are widely used in pharmaceutical and medical sector for better patient care, increased productivity as well as reduces labor costs. The increase in reducing medication errors and rising technological advancements like reduction in medication errors and inventory discrepancies, faster prescription processing, and an overall decline in pharmacy expenditure are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: in June 2020, Swisslog Healthcare launched The Open Pharmacy platform. This platform transforms pharmacy into health hubs and enable community pharmacies to face challenges by adapting new trends and expectations. However, the reluctance to adopt pharmacy automation systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Pharmacy Automation Devices market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pharmacy Automation Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancements in medication management in hospitals and pharmacies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Medication Dispensing Systems

Packaging and Labeling Systems

Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Tabletop Tablet Counters

By End-Use:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

