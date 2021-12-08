Medical device connectivity Market Global Comprehensive Report 2022: Impact of COVID-19, Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Medical device connectivity Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Medical device connectivity Market is valued approximately USD 1.11billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical device connectivity helps in establishing connection between various medical equipment and devices in a healthcare setting which helps in sharing the information. The connected medical devices carry important information such as maintenance schedule along with device tracking system through real time location system (RTLS).Further, the demand for home healthcare due to the advent of technologies such as mobile-health is likely to drive the growth of the market. The system also reduces the number of nursing hours as intelligent medical devices increase operational efficiency of the healthcare staff.Moreover, the demand for home healthcare due to the advent of technologies such as mobile-health, is also driving the growth of the market. For Instance: as per the Journal of Urgent Care Medicine in 2017, Hospital Corporation of America has expanded Medical device connectivity as an effort to build patient access points in its 14 major markets. Also, the Corporation use a portion of its effort $2.9 billion capital budget in 2017 to increase urgent care locations from 72 to 120 by the year-end. This will lead to the demand for the automation in medical industry. However, security concerns such as patient privacyimpedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the rising research and development in the medical industry and increasing demand for automation is likely to boost the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Medical device connectivity market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to widespread adoption of clinical device connectivity and interoperability solutions in order to curtail the rising healthcare costs. Whereas,Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand for automation and government regulations regarding the adoption of automation in medical industry. create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical device connectivity market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Qualcomm Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Nanthealth, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Infosys Limited

Digi International Inc.

Lantronix, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Integration Solutions

Interface Devices

Telemetry

Hubs

Services

By Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Hybrid

By End User:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

