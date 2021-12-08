Glass Syringe Market 2022: Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Glass Syringe Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Glass syringes are the most widely used in syringe pump applications. They are available in a variety of sizes including microliter volumes, enabling experiments with extremely small injection volumes. They are ideal for high precision work. In the recent years, there has been a surge in health issues due to unhealthy lifestyle of people and growth of healthcare sector is likely to contribute to the expansion of the global glass syringe market. Also, the use of plastic material for manufacturing syringes causes harm to environment and plastic syringes do not have the capacity to hold the highly sensitive drugs. But glass syringes can hold the high precision drugs without causing any harm to the drug. Moreover, COVID-19 vaccine distribution has led to a huge demand for syringes, especially glass syringes to hold the sensitive drug. This will lead to the growth of glass syringes market. In 2021, , UNICEF anticipates delivering over 1 billion syringes to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts and 620 million syringes that UNICEF will purchase for other vaccination programs against other diseases such as measles, typhoid and more. This is likely to boost the demand for syringes market. However, the presence of plastic and disposable syringes in the market impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, due to the rising health issues and demand for non- reactive syringes which can hold highly sensitive drug is likely to drive the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Glass Syringe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.North Americais the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing tothe growing health issues in US due to unhealthy lifestyle and increasing diseases. Whereas,Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.Factors such as rising cancer patients required considerable use of healthcare resources would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glass Syringe market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ompi

Baxter BioPharma Solution

ROVI CM

Terumo(JP)

Vetter(DE)

Unilife Corporation(US)

Taisei Kako(JP)

Roselabs Group(IN)

ARTE CORPORATION(JP)

Weigao Group Medical Polymer(CN)

Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical(CN)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Syringe Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Material Type

Borosilicate Neutral Glass

Surface Treated Borosilicate Glass

Soda Lime Glass

By Capacity

Up to 1 ml

1 ml to 5 ml

5 ml to 20 ml

Above 20 ml

By End Use

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Drug Manufacturing

Clinical Research

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

