Meningococcal Vaccine Market Growth 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Meningococcal Vaccine Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market was valued at USD 2.11 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Meningococcal Vaccine is used in Invasive meningococcal disease. Invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) is a bacterial virus with a variety of diseases involving meningitis, bacteremia (meningococcemia), and bacteremia pneumonia affected by a gram-negative coccus, Neisseria meningitidis. The meningococcal disease is rare, if left unchecked, it is associated with a high mortality risk of up to 50% and commonly leads to severe complications afterwards. The disease is usually spread by patients or asymptomatic carriers via close contact with droplets of respiratory or throat secretions. N. (Neisseria)Various serotypes of N. Meningitidis are found in 12 serogroups, of which only 5 serogroups are responsible for most of diseases worldwide, including A, B, C, W, and Y. Surge in immunization programs across the globe and increase in outbreaks of meningococcal disease drive the market globally. For instance, as per the World Health Organisation, Meningococcal meningitis is observed worldwide but highly sub-Saharan Africa and stretching from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east affected from this diseased, around 30000 cases are still recorded each year in these areas. Furthermore, increase in research and development for vaccine technology also propel market growth. Despite that, longer timelines required for vaccine production and high costs associated with the development of vaccines restraint the market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Meningococcal Vaccine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America and Europe dominate the market owing to surge in outbreaks for meningococcal diseases and awareness for meningococcal diseases, ease of product availability in these regions. However, APAC is registered the fastest growth due to steady meningococcal vaccine market growth in the region.

Key Players in Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market

Bio-Manguinhos

Bio-Med Pvt. Limited

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Serum institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vaccine Serotype:

MenACWY

MenB & Manic

MenC

MenA

MenAC

By Vaccine Type:

Conjugate

Polysaccharide

Subcapsular

By End Users:

Paediatric

Adult

Travelers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

