Anti-obesity Drugs Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Multiple Segments By Region, Company, Type And Sales Channels Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Anti-obesity Drugs Marketsize, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 1.39 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2020-2027

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

. Anti-obesity medications help decrease body fat by either decreasing appetite or rising calorie intake. The increases in number of obese patients worldwide are predicted to be exacerbated by the consumption of fast foods coupled with lack of exercise. The intake of unhealthy fast foods, and rising disposable income, fuel consumer demand for anti-obesity therapeutics. Advanced medical research has also contributed significantly to the development of the anti-obesity medicines through drug-producing firms, medical colleges and institutes, and government agencies. For Instance: According to Trust for America’s health, In 2020,The U.S. adult obesity rate stands at 42.4 percent, the first time the national rate has passed the 40 percent mark, and further evidence of the country’s obesity crisis. The national adult obesity rate has increased by 26 percent since 2008. However, high costsimpedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, changing eating habits and rising consumption of fast foods will lead to the adoption & demand for Anti-Obesity Drugs.

The regional analysis of global Anti-obesity Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in the obese population and high healthcare spending. Whereas,Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anti-obesity Drugs market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Zydus Cadila

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co. Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mechanism of Action:

Peripherally Acting Drugs

Centrally Acting Drugs

By Drug Type:

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

