Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market 2022: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is valued approximately USD 45.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) is a treatment for cancer, an effective dose of radiation to tumor/tumor bed with minimal exposure to surrounding healthy tissues compared. The rising number of cancer patients as well as technological advancements in Intraoperative Radiation Therapy are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. Also, as per American Cancer Society conducted in 2016-17, it is estimated that approximately 75% cancer patients received chemotherapy experiencing mental impairments during treatment. Also, as per Central Bureau Tumour Registry of the United States (CBTRUS), it is estimated 16,830 deaths will be attributed to primary malignant brain and other CNS (Central Nervous System) tumors in the U.S. in 2018 with 9,490 of these deaths occurring in males and 7,340 occurring in females., Whereas, dearth of trained personnel and strong market positioning of alternative therapies are the major factor restraining the growth of the global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the easy availability and high adoption of IORT for cancer treatment, the rising incidence of cancer, and significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure in the US and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zeiss Group

Icad, Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler

Ariane Medical Systems Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Elekta AB

Gmv Innovating Solutions

IntraOp Medical, Inc.

IsoAid, LLC

Soray, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Services:

Systems/Accelerators

Applicators & After loaders

Treatment Planning Systems

Accessories

By Technology:

Electron IORT

Intraoperative Brachytherapy

By Application:

Breast Cancer

Brain Tumor

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Endometrial & Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

