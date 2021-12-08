Mortuary Bags Market 2022: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Mortuary Bags Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Mortuary Bags Market is valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

A mortuary bags, also known as cadaver pouch or body bags is a non-porous bag designed to contain a human body, used for the storage and transportation of shrouded corpses. These bags can be easily transferred from starting point to another and are also used for avoiding the leakage of body fluid. It has wide application in medical examiners, fire departments, hospital groups, tissue banks and also used by rescue team. Also, the rising prevalence of pandemics and epidemics along with rising number of deaths reporting are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: as per Statista, the total number of coronavirus cases in U.S. were 20 on 19th March 2020 and has tremendously rise by 1,658,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 98,119 deaths in the U.S. on 28th May 2020. Also, on 31st January 2020, first 2 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the United Kingdom and has significantly reached by 267,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom on 27th May 2020. According to WHO, there have been 15,212 confirmed Covid positive cases on 13th February 2020 and reached to 6,057,853 (6.05 million) confirmed positive Covid cases across the world, on 1st June 2020. Thus, the rising prevalence of coronavirus cases across the world is the factors increasing the demand for the growth of the global Mortuary Bags Market. Also, the growing incidence of many non-communicable diseases is further driving the growth of global Mortuary Bags market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Mortuary Bags market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic and growing obese population in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Classic Plastics Corporation

Mopec

Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.

Smart Choice Funeral Supplies

Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

Polyvinyl chloride

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polyester

Others

by Size:

Adult Bags

Child/Infant Bags

Heavy Duty and Bariatric Bags

By End-Use:

Hospital

Morgue

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

