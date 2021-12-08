USA compounding pharmaceutical Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on USA compounding pharmaceutical Marketsize, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

USA compounding pharmaceutical Market is valued approximately at USD 4.51 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Compounding is the preparation of a personalized drug mixture to meet a patient’s specific need that cannot be fulfilled by drugs that are commercially available. The compounding pharmaceuticals is gaining a significant demand from various therapeutic areas such pain medication, dermatological applications, hormone replacement therapies and others. Therefore, rising number of skin conditions is stimulating the growth of market over the forecast years. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the primary skin conditions rampant among individuals in the United States include acne, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The compounding pharmaceuticals are precisely recommended by the doctors & dermatologists for the common skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis. Acne is the most common skin condition which affects around 50 million American population every year. Around 85% of the individuals belonging to the age group of 12 to 24 years suffers at least one minor acne. In the present scenario, acne is on the escalating mode in the United States subsequently affecting up to 15% of female population in the country. In addition, Atopic dermatitis is considered as one of the leading skin conditions prevalent among the American population.

According to American Academy of Dermatology Association, 1 in 10 individuals in United States would develop atopic dermatitis during their lifetime. The prevalence of atopic dermatitis impacts around 25% of the adolescent and 2-3% of adults in United States every year. Additionally, surging rate of geriatric population is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, Denied approval from Food & Drug administration for compounding pharmaceuticals is restraining the growth of market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fagron

Institutional pharmacy solutions

B.Braun Melsungen AG Company

Athenex pharma solution

Nephron pharmaceuticals corporation

Triangle compounding pharmacy

Fresenius Kabi AG

Rx3 compounding pharmacy

Clinigen group Plc

Pencol compounding pharmacy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Oral medications

Topical medications

Suppositories

Others

By Therapeutic area:

Pain medications

Hormone replacement therapies

Dermatological applications

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Compounding pharmacies

Traditional stores

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

