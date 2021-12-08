Motor Control Centers Market Demand Analysis 2022 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size, Global Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Development Strategies and Forecast 2030

Global Motor Control Centers Market is valued approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.89% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Motor control centers MCC controls several motors that are connected to the power bus. The basic purpose of MCC is to control the distribution of power to electrical motors. MCC panels contain variable frequency drives, program controllers, and metering devices. The global outbreak of COVID-19 adversely affected the market of motor control centers due to the subsequent slow down in supply of essential raw materials and devices used in motor control centers. The essential role of motor control centers in controlling and distribution of power along with rising power generation across the globe is the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the Indian Brand Equity foundation, India accounts for the sixth position in investment on clean energy at USD 90 billion, and investment in renewable plants in India is projected to USD 250 billion till 2023-2030.

Similarly, as per International Energy Association, electric power sector accounted for about 96% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation, and energy production in 2019 was 102.11 quadrillion British thermal units and expected to increase to 114.35 quadrillion British thermal units till 2030. Moreover, rising demand for smart and integrated motor control and protective devices is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. However, decreasing crude oil prices leading to the reduction in investment of oil & gas industry is the factor hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Motor Control Centers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of stringent government regulation in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing power generation and investment in power generation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Motor Control Centers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Rittal

Technical Control Systems

Tesco Controls

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Larsen & Toubro

Fuji Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Intelligent

Conventional

By Voltage:

Low voltage

Medium Voltage

By Standard:

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

Nema

Others

By End-user:

Industrial

Commercial

By Component:

Busbars

Circuit Breakers & Fuses

Overload Relays

Variable Speed Drives

Soft Starters

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

