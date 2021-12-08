5G Chipset Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global 5G Chipset Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 49.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027

5G Chipset Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 5G Chipset Marketby region.

A 5G Chipset, also known as data flow management system, which is a type of electronic components used in manufacturing of integrated circuit. A 5G chipset is a vital element of 5G devices, such as 5G-enabled smartphone, laptops, routers, and telecom base stations. Since the chipset is involved in managing the information flow that passes via a computer for the proper functioning of the computer. This 5G chipset module allows the users of these devices to enjoy an enhanced experience, as well as provide a great access the next-generation networks. Increasing number of internet users across the globe, growing machine-to-machine/IoT connection, and increasing penetration of smartphone & laptops are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), about 3.19 billion of internet users were recorded in 2015 which was increased to around 3.74 billion internet users in 2017. Similarly, as per the Statista, there were about 457.4 million number of internet users in India were recorded in 2017 that is projected to reach almost 666.4 million number of users by 2023. This, in turn, is expected to augment the adoption & utility for 5G chipsets all over the world. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has an adverse impact on the 5G chipset manufacturing facilities located around the world, as several countries are temporarily under lockdown that led to a significant slowdown in production.

Therefore, this factor may act as a major obstacle to the market growth in the near future. However, high cost of hardware involved in terrestrial network densification, and data security & privacy concern among people are the factors limiting the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global 5G Chipset market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of significant number of internet users, followed by the higher adoption rate of smartphone in the countries, especially in China and India. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in investments in evolving 5G-enabled smartphones and base stations backing 5G New Radio (NR) frequencies would create lucrative growth prospects for the 5G Chipset market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Qualcomm Technologies

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Anokiwave Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By IC Type:

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)

By Operational Frequency:

Sub-6 gHz

Between 26 and 39 gHz

Above 39 gHz

By Product:

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

Network Infrastructure Equipment

By End-User:

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

