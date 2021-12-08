Cloud Public Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size 2022, Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Upcoming Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Demand Analysis by Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2027

Cloud Public Branch Exchange (PBX) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cloud Public Branch Exchange (PBX) Market by region.

Global Cloud PBX Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2026

. Cloud PBX is basically the process of transferring the load of managing voice calls and other telephony to the cloud. Cloud PBX system is adopted by the cloud service providers for the better delivery of virtualized PBX system. In these systems data is stored and transferred over the internet instead of the conventional computer or piece of hardware. The systems are hosted entirely on servers in off-site data centers and powered over the internet. In the past few years, many IT companies have started adopting cloud computing in their network infrastructure for better and efficient work balance. Cloud PBX not only reduces the complexity of operations in the available networks but also allows the cloud service providers to host multiple number of virtual networks without any need of common separation isolation methods. Further, these are more cost effective than other solutions such as Hosted Telephone System, VoIP & IP PBX. Hence the advantages offered by these Cloud PBX drive the market during the forecast period.

With the growing cloud-based services across the globe, the number of connected devices are increasing the penetration of Cloud Storage increases which propels the companies to adopt cloud based storage and operation. Hence, increasing adoption of Cloud based services in many IT companies drives the market. Moreover, the hosting of servers for these services is done through Off Site datacenters. Hence the rising number of datacenters across the globe further drives the market growth. In February 2019 Google announced a USD 13 billion investment in data centers in USA which is 4 billion more than the USD 9 billion investment in 2018. The company plans to establish new data centers in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma and other cities and expand the data centers in Seattle, Chicago and New York. Moreover, according to cloud Scene, Brazil has 59 internet users per 100 and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 110 colocation data centers, 123 cloud service providers and 2 network fabrics. However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Cloud PBX market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing early adoption of the technology coupled with high number of connected devices and availability of high speed internet services such as 5G. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising investments in the high-speed Internet infrastructure and presence of large number of data centers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cloud PBX market across Asia-Pacific region. According to Cloud scene there are 1137 data centers in the region of which 244 are in Australia, 200 in Japan, 119 in India and 99 in China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Nextiva Inc.

RingCentral Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D-Link System Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Enterprise Size:

SME

Large Enterprises

By End-Use:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A section providing strategic recommendations has been given at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving market share and increasing profitability. The Market report answers the following questions:

