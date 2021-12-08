Demand Side Platform Market Size 2022 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Global Demand Side Platform is valued approximately USD 8.007 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Demand Side Platform Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Demand Side Platform Market by region.

A demand-side platform (DSP) is a system that helps buyers of digital advertising inventory in managing multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts within one interface. Also, it helps in deciding the necessary advertisement to be purchased and price to be paid for that ad and offers standardized platform for digital advertisers. Therefore, higher penetration of digital advertising and crucial role of smart phones in such process is expected to boost the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, in United States, the programmatic buying digital display advertising spending increase to USD 34.67 Billion in 2018 from USD 17.07 in 2014. Also, in China the spending was USD 2.76 billion in 2014 and increased with USD 10.61 billion till 2018. In Addition, the factor that attributed towards the faster growth of market is increasing growth of social media and social advertising due to the higher penetration of internet across the globe.

For instance: For instance: according to the Facebook 2019, over 89% of marketers across the globe use Facebook for their brand marketing efforts. Also, as per Mediakix Survey, over 89% of marketers says that Instagram is the most important social media platform for influencer marketing. Additionally, as per Linkedin, over 65% of (Business to Business) B2B companies have used Linkedin paid ads to acquire customer and about 95% of B2B content marketers use Linkedin for organic content marketing. However, the factor which is expected to hamper the growth of market over the upcoming year is presence of Stringent government regulation and privacy concerns associated with Demand side platform.

The regional analysis of global Demand Side Platform is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is accounts for the largest share in the global demand side platform due to the presence of large market players dealing in demand side platforms in the region. Whereas, Asia pacific is the fastest growing region in the market owing to the increasing penetration of internet and social media across the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Facebook Ads Manager

Rocket Fuel

MediaMath

Amazon (AAP)

DoubleClick

LiveRamp

Choozle

TubeMogul

BrightRoll

AppNexus

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Real time Bidding

Programmatic Premium Buying

Others

By Application:

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecommunication

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

