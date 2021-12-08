Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2022: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is valued at approximately USD 54 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2178

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is a type of medical devices, which needs the use of reagents and assays to treat a medical condition. The information shown through these diagnostic tools helps physicians in productive management of medical settings in each stage. In addition, the use and handling of in-vitro diagnostics needs significant technical expertise, and therefore, instruments are utilized in specific medical facilities to perform a diagnosis of diseases. For example, infectious diseases IVD products are frequently using in many healthcare facilities, such as point-of care centers, standalone laboratories, and hospitals. Moreover, there have been significant developments have been advanced in these products that have enabled a paradigm shift from point of care testing to laboratory testing, which is assisting in expansion of infectious diseases IVD market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2178

Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases in the developed and developing region, along with the increasing government support and consumer awareness in regards of faster diagnostics are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Avert organization, in 2018, nearly 37.9 million individuals were affected by HIV (including 1.7 million children), with a global prevalence rate of HIV is estimated nearly 0.8% among adults. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has valued about 21.7 million people living with HIV in 2017, signifying a surge of 2.3 million from 2016. Likewise, as per the survey of Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptomatic illness of influenza in the US is nearly 30,000,000 during 2016-17 and is increased to approximately 49,000,000 in 2017-18. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products, globally. However, the high prices of IVD testing is one of the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2178

The regional analysis of the global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for the Point-of-care and molecular diagnostic devices, along with the rise in presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of infectious diseases along with growing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, are the few factors creating lucrative growth opportunities for the Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Quidel Corporation

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Hologic Inc. (Gen Probe)

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2178

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagent

Services

By Technology:

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

Request Full Report@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2178

By Application:

Streptococcus

Clostridium Difficile

Carbapenem-resistant enterobacterial testing (CRE)

Respiratory virus

Tuberculosis (TB) & drug-resistant TB

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Gonorrhea

Chlamydia

Others

By End-Use:

Point of Care

Central Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Ask for Discount@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2178

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Ask for Customization@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2178

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com