MicroRNA Market Research Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on MicroRNA Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. Global MicroRNA Market is valued at approximately USD 714 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

MicroRNA, or miRNA, is a minor single-trapped non-coding RNA molecule, usually found in animals, plants, and some viruses, that regulates the gene expression post-transcriptionally. miRNAs typically function through base-pairing with corresponding sequences within mRNA molecules. More often, they are well-known for their benefits in treatment and diagnosis of several diseases, including cancer, neurological disorder, infectious diseases, liver diseases, metabolic diseases, and coronary heart diseases. For example, in the case of cancer, the overexpressed miRNA are frequently studied oncogenes. Few of them are expressed in extreme low level in specific cancerous cells and typically helps in preventing tumor developments. Therefore, the high presence of cancer patients in the region driving the demand for MicroRNA market.

For instance, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found that the prevalence rate and mortality cases of cancer have been alarming in the present scenario, owing to the rapid population growth and socio-economic development. In 2018, around 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported across the world and is anticipated to reach almost 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040. This increased prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases may result in the high adoption of miRNA market around the world. In addition, the introduction of new RNA technology for treating genetic disorders is further fuelling the demand of overall market. For instance, in August 2018, BioNTech AG has collaborated with Pfizer to develop Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based influenza vaccines. These stimulating strategic collaborations has led to ground-breaking developments in the RNA-based therapeutics field. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for MicroRNA, globally. However, the high cost related to microRNA kits and other products, coupled with limited availability of life science infrastructure in emerging countries are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global MicroRNA market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of MicroRNA among life science-based institutions, along with the growing number of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular, along with growing spending on development of biotechnology infrastructure in emerging countries, such as China and India, are the few factors creating lucrative growth opportunities for the MicroRNA market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioVendor

Takara Bio Inc.

Merck KGaA

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Heim Biotek

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group Co.

Synlogic, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagent

By Application:

Isolation & Purification

Detection & Quantification

Disease Diagnostics

Others

By End-Use:

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Healthcare Facilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

