Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is valued approximately USD 31.06billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Hormone Replacement Therapy Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is hormone replacement therapy for natural hormones when the body does not produce enough hormones. For instance, thyroid patients and human growth hormone patients take hormone replacement therapy. In addition, HRT has been widely administered to menopausal women for the relief of symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, psychological and genito-urinary problems, and for the prevention of osteoporosis. In addition, as per National Heart, Lung, and Blood the study of 2,000 American women, aged 30 to 60, found that in 2019, almost 47 percent of the population experienced the effects of a hormonal imbalance.

Further, the key factors contributing to the growth of the global demand for hormone replacement therapy include growing the prevalence of menopausal disorders and rising consciousness among women about postmenopausal problems. Even as per “NCBI” in Nov 2020, approximately 1.3 million women undergo menopausal transition every year in the United States. It usually begins between the ages of 51 and 52. However, about 5% of women experience early menopause between the ages of 40 and 45. Furthermore, new hormone replacement therapy releases are projected to substantially contribute to the growth of the hormone replacement therapy industry. However, the high cost of treatment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, it is expected that the advent of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and the use of telemedicine for hormone replacement therapy would provide a rewarding opportunity to broaden the global demand for hormone replacement therapy.

The regional analysis of global Hormone Replacement Therapy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North American is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Increase in producers’ releases of different generic hormone replacement therapy drugs, increase in target population and advances in drug delivery technologies, along with the production of new formulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increased awareness of hormone replacement therapy, an unprecedented rise in the incidence of diabetes, and increased focus by healthcare providers in China, India, and Japan on reducing hormone deficiencies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hormone Replacement Therapy market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.)

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Merck KGaA

Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.)

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Therapy Type:

Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy

Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy

Progestogen Hormone Replacement Therapy

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By Indication:

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

