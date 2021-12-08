Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A headless and limbless human body turned up in a ditch along an alley in Yonghe District, New Taipei, on Wednesday morning (Dec. 8).

A member of the public spotted an odd-looking body stuck in the ditch, which runs along Alley 292 on Baoping Road, at around 10 a.m. and reported the chilling discovery to police, CNA reported.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found that the body was missing its head and limbs. The torso was seen wearing men's underwear, and the body was later determined to be a male's, reports said.

The torso has clear-cut incisions on it, and it is likely the victim died within the past two days. Therefore, police are not excluding the possibility the victim was dismembered elsewhere and then dumped into the ditch.

Police said that they have asked the fire department to look for other body parts upstream from the ditch. Judging from the condition of the remains, police believe it is highly possible the case is a homicide. It's probable the body has been in the water for some time, and it likely floated down the ditch, CNA cited police as saying.

The police will watch surveillance camera footage and check the database of missing people in the Taipei metropolitan area. Coroners are currently examining the body and will collect DNA to help identify the victim.