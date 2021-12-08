Semiconductor industry supplier Entegris expands investments in Taiwan

Entegris plans to expand its investments in Kaohsiung and Hsinchu. (Facebook, Entegris image) Entegris plans to expand its investments in Kaohsiung and Hsinchu. (Facebook, Entegris image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Entegris Inc., a U.S.-based provider of materials for the semiconductor sector, will expand its investments in Taiwan to US$500 million (NT$13.87 billion) over the next three years, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 8).

The planned area of a factory project in Kaohsiung’s Southern Taiwan Science Park will double from 27,000 square meters to 54,000, CNA reported. The number of employees should also rise by 100 next year from the current 300, and the investment is expected to generate US$500 million in revenue per year after 2023.

At the same time, Entegris will also invest US$11 million in its Taiwan Technology Center for Research and Development, which is based in Hsinchu. This will increase its size from 730 square meters to 1,740, the company said.

Based in Billerica, Massachusetts, Entegris supplies systems to purify, protect, and transport materials for the semiconductor manufacturing process, according to its website.