Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

In this photo released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, bottom, and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa, cen... In this photo released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, bottom, and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa, center, and Yozo Hirano, above, of Japan, members of the main crew of the new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) wave as they board to the spaceship prior the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Pavel Kassin, Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists since 2009.

Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

The trio lifted off as scheduled at 12:38 p.m. (0738 GMT) aboard Soyuz MS-20 from the Russia-leaded Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

Maezawa and Hirano are scheduled to spend 12 days in space. The two will be the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. The price of the trip hasn’t been disclosed.

“I would like to look at the Earth from space. I would like to experience the opportunity to feel weightlessness,” Maezawa said during a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday. “And I also have a personal expectation: I’m curious how the space will change me, how I will change after this space flight.”