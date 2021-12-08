Chubb appoints Kevin Bogardus to lead Singapore's business

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 December 2021 - Chubb today announced the appointment of Kevin Bogardus as the Country President for its Singapore business, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Bogardus replaces Scott Simpson who has been appointed as President for Chubb's operations in Hong Kong and Macau.

In his new role as Country President for Singapore, Mr. Bogardus will have overall responsibility for the growth and financial results of the operations across all lines of business i.e. Property & Casualty, Accident & Health and Personal Lines. He will also manage all affinity partnerships and drive efforts to deepen and grow these. Mr. Bogardus is currently the Country President for Chubb in China. He will relocate from China to Singapore for his role and will report to Edward Ler, Chubb's Executive Vice President and Head of Southeast Asia.

Mr. Bogardus has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry having begun his career at Winterthur Insurance where he helped establish offices for the company in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Ningbo and ultimately, securing the first operating license for a European insurance company in China. Over the years, he has worked for reinsurance and broking firms in roles of increasing responsibility. He joined Chubb in 2009 as Chief Advisor to Huatai Insurance Group Company Limited, where Chubb is the largest shareholder. Under his leadership, Chubb's footprint in China grew and the business expanded into new product lines becoming the market leader in segments such as Life Sciences, Financial Lines and Chinese multinational programs.

According to Mr. Ler, "Kevin is entrepreneurial, driven and leads by example. I'm confident of his leadership to grow and strengthen Chubb's niche as a pre-eminent provider of risk management solutions in Singapore, a strategically important market for our business in the region".





