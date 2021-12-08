Thai migrant workers likely next to be allowed Taiwan entry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said on Wednesday (Dec. 8) that a number of countries are assessing whether to agree to the conditions Taiwan set out for allowing their citizens entry under the nation’s migrant worker introduction program, CNA reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) suspended the entry of new migrant workers in May, when the domestic COVID-19 situation escalated. The CECC on Nov. 11 gave the green light for the program to resume.

Soon after, the CECC cleared the way for migrants to come, and the Ministry of Labor (MOL) granted permission to the first — and so far only — country, Indonesia, to resume sending its workers to Taiwan.

However, Hsu said Wednesday that the ministry is in talks with other countries on the matter.

According to the minister, Taiwan has proposed various epidemic prevention measures to these countries, which will in turn make their own assessments. Conclusions are expected soon, she said, adding that Thailand has already responded positively.