Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Thai migrant workers likely next to be allowed Taiwan entry

Agreements with various countries expected to be reached soon: Minister of labor

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/08 16:17
Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun

Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said on Wednesday (Dec. 8) that a number of countries are assessing whether to agree to the conditions Taiwan set out for allowing their citizens entry under the nation’s migrant worker introduction program, CNA reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) suspended the entry of new migrant workers in May, when the domestic COVID-19 situation escalated. The CECC on Nov. 11 gave the green light for the program to resume.

Soon after, the CECC cleared the way for migrants to come, and the Ministry of Labor (MOL) granted permission to the first — and so far only — country, Indonesia, to resume sending its workers to Taiwan.

However, Hsu said Wednesday that the ministry is in talks with other countries on the matter.

According to the minister, Taiwan has proposed various epidemic prevention measures to these countries, which will in turn make their own assessments. Conclusions are expected soon, she said, adding that Thailand has already responded positively.
Thailand
Thai
CECC
migrant workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Railway Station expands COVID vaccination service
Taipei Railway Station expands COVID vaccination service
2021/12/07 13:48
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
2021/12/07 11:42
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
2021/12/06 21:03
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
2021/12/06 19:40
Taiwan reports four imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports four imported COVID cases
2021/12/05 14:11

Updated : 2021-12-08 18:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests