Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A three-year-old girl fell out of the window of her home on the 32nd floor in Taichung City, but she survived thanks to a safety net, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 8).

The child had been left unattended at home as her grandmother went out to hang the laundry on the top floor of the residential building, the Liberty Times reported.

The reason why the girl fell out of the window was not immediately clear, but after she fell into the net outside the second floor, she was still conscious and showed no obvious signs of injury, rescue services said.

The authorities were notified at 1:19 p.m., and they sent an ambulance, a fire truck, and a crew of six. They took the girl to a hospital for a checkup even though she looked unharmed, CNA reported.

The rescuers called on the city’s social affairs department to open an investigation into the possibility of child neglect.