Residential Energy Management Market Report 2021 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Development Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2027

Residential Energy Management Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography.

Global Residential Energy Management Market is valued approximately at USD 9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Residential Energy Management is an integrated system or any device that is accomplished of managing the energy consuming devices at residential places. REM helps to identify the energy saving prospects and evolve best ways for managing utilization of energy resources. It manages the energy consumption of all the appliances that are utilized in the resident and also manages the energy intake. It calculates the energy consumed by the individual appliances, home cooling, and lighting system in order to accomplish maximum savings.

Increasing demand for effective energy management coupled with increasing number of smart homes are key factors accelerating the market growth. As per the European Union, between 2014 and 2019, the number of households adopted smart home systems result in about 38.2 million smart homes by 2019. Furthermore, according to Statista, Smart home penetration in 2018 was around 5.7% that is expected to reach 18.1% by 2023 across the globe. Furthermore, integration of all the user interface appliances over smart phones is likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high initial cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Residential Energy Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to stringent government policies, the economic incentives along with high penetration of cloud technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as adoption of the smart meters technology and smart grid technology to consume the energy economically would create lucrative growth prospects for the Residential Energy Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Elster Group Gmbh

General Electric Company

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Schneider Electric SE

Opower, Inc.

Silver Spring Networks, Inc.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Alertme.Com Ltd

Tendril Networks, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Energy Management Platform (EMP)

Energy Analytics

Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)

By User Interface Application:

Smart Appliances

Smart Meters

Smart Thermostat

In-House Displays

By Communication Technology:

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Z-Wave

Wireless M-Bus

Home Plugs

Threads

By Hardware:

Gateways

Load Control Switches (LCS)

Demand Response (DR) Devices

Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Control Devices

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are the challenges and opportunities? What is the economic impact on the market? What is the current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s the market analysis by taking applications and types into consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2027. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

