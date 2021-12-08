Smart Grid Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Industry Demand, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2027

Smart Grid Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Grid Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis,Smart Grid Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Smart Grid Market is valued approximately USD 28.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. A smart grid is an electrical grid which comprises a variety of operation and energy measures including, energy efficient resources, renewable energy resources, smart appliances and smart meters. The smart grid provides technologies that improve fault detection and enables self-healing of the network automatically after the power disturbances. Smart Grid allows real-time monitoring and regulation of the power system as well as helps to reduce AT&C losses. Hence the increasing adoption of smart grids amidst these benefits drives the market towards growth.

Moreover, rising environmental concerns along with supporting government policies and initiatives for the deployment and installation of smart meters further drives the market growth. As as per US Energy Information Administration in 2018 there were 86.8 million smart metering infrastructure installations in US electric utilities of which 88% belonged to the residential sector. And as of June 2018, operator Enexis Netbeheer installed 900 thousand smart meters in one region of Netherlands and further plans to install 2.8 million electricity smart meters and same number of smart gas meters by 2020. Also, increasing investments in the digital electrical infrastructure and smart grid infrastructure further fuels the market growth. As the per United States Department of Energy report of 2018, the US utilities invested USD 144 billion in electricity generation, transmission and distribution in 2016. Also, the Annual smart grid investments rose by 41% from USD 3.4 billion in 2014 to USD 4.8 billion in 2016 and is further projected to rise to USD 13.8 billion by 2024. However, high Initial Costs for deployment of smart grid technology solutions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, increasing number of electric vehicles and rising smart city developments provide an opportunistic market for Smart Grids during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart Grid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the tremendous support from the government coupled with high investments in the smart grid technology. As June 2018 the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) approved a USD 133.2 million advanced metering infrastructure project which aims to install 500 thousand digital smart meters by 2020 in Nova Scotia, a province in Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising smart city projects and increasing smart meter deployments through the governments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Grid market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric Company (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Itron (US)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Aclara Technologies LLC (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

OSI Systems Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Smart Grid Network Management

Grid Asset Management

Substation Automation

Smart Grid Security

Billing and Customer Information System

By Hardware:

Smart Meter

By Services:

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2027. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

