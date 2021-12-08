Photovoltaic Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Recent Developments, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2027

Photovoltaic Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Photovoltaic Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Photovoltaic Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Photovoltaic Market is valued approximately at USD 70.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The photovoltaic system is used to convert sunlight into electricity without increasing the carbon footprint. It further stores energy for future use and has low operating cost as compared to the traditional systems. It is used in wide range of applications including residential, commercial & industrial and utilities. The rising adoption of renewables in electronics, supportive government policies and initiatives for renewable energy sources and rising demand for PV systems for residential applications are the factors responsible for the growth of Photovoltaic Market over the forecast period 2020-2027.

For instance, according to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the renewable share of total generation capacity rose from 33.3% in 2018 to 34.7% in 2019. Also, renewables made up 26.2 percent of global electricity generation in 2018 and is expected to rise to 45 percent in 2040, due to rising consumption from renewable energy (solar, wind and hydropower), stated by Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES). Accroding to Hawaii State energy office, Hawaii renewable portfolio standards (HRS 269-92) mandates 100 percent renewable energy in the electricity sector by 2045, whereas, in 2017, the renewable portfolio standards stood at 27.6 percent, more than 12 percent ahead of the interim statutory 2015 target of 15 percent. Such a rise in government mandates for renewable power consumption and increasing share of renewable power generation, is expected to boost the solar energy consumption which would propel the growth of the global Photovoltaic market. However, lack of skilled workforce for PV installation and maintenance is the major factor restraining the growth of global Photovoltaic market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Photovoltaic Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investment by government and key players in the region to increase the power generation without increasing the carbon footprint that leads to the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JA Solar Holdings

Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

Xi’an Longi Silicon Materials Corporation

Canadian Solar Inc.

First Solar, Inc.

Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Modules

Inverters

Balance of System (BOS)

Material:

Silicon

Compounds

By Cell Type:

Full Cell PV Modules

Half Cell PV modules

By Installation Type:

Ground Mounted

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

Floating PV

By Application:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategies.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are the challenges and opportunities? What is the economic impact on the market? What is the current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s the market analysis by taking applications and types into consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2027. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

