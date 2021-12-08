Voice Biometrics Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

Voice Biometrics Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Voice Biometrics Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Voice Biometrics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Voice Biometrics Market is valued at approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Voice biometrics is usually used utilized for speech recognition via analysis of an individual voice, pitch, speech, and tone. In terms of security, voice biometric has an extensive advantage in comparison to passwords, as they can be simply hacked or tracked, although voice of an individual is mostly being distinctive and unique as a fingerprint. Thus, the voice biometric technology is gaining a significant traction in a range of industrial application all over the world. Moreover, increasing demand for an intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) and smart speakers with voice capabilities, aided with surging need to minimize identification and authentication costs are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the journal of Department of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in 2019, the use of virtual assistants with speech recognition capabilities is projected to increase from 60.5 million people in the U.S. in 2017 to 62.4 million in 2018.

Also, about 66.6 million Americans are likely to use speech or voice recognition technology by 2019. Recently, various technology companies are identifying interests in speech recognition technologies and voice recognition as a standard for most products, for example, Amazon’s Alexa is on Echo, Apple’s Siri is on HomePod, Google Assistant is on Google Home, and Microsoft’s Cortana is on Invoke. As a result, many market players are integrating new technologies and innovation in their voice technology for the improving safety and security of their products. For example, as per the Department of MCA, in 2017, the word error rate for Microsoft’s voice technology has been recorded at 5.1% by the company, while Google reports that it has reduced its rate to 4.9%. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for voice biometrics, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the low cybersecurity budgets, along with the high installation costs of the products are the prime factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Voice Biometrics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising implementation of voice biometrics technology in banking and financial service sector, along with the presence of a large number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing application of voice biometrics in automotive sector, along with rapid growth of industrialization and urbanization in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the voice biometrics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nuance Communications

NICE Systems Ltd.

Verint Systems

Pindrop Security

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Phonexia S.R.O.

Aculab

Auraya Systems

Speech Technology Center

LumenVox

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Automotive

Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance

Government Agency

Healthcare Industry

Mobile devices

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2027. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

