Esports Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Global Esports Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Esports Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Esports refers to organized video gaming in which professionals from across the world participates (it can be from their homes or at any particular physical platform) to compete in gaming leagues, which is followed and watched by millions of spectators in live events or on television or internet. Increasing investment from international brands in esport tournamentsn past couple of years, increasing audience reach, consideration of esports by millennials as a professional career, increasing live streaming of games and opportunities created for game developers, event organizers, gamers and influencers has driven the market growth.

For instance, in 2018, Twitch signed a USD 90 million deal with the Overwatch League for two years, for the exclusive digital broadcasting rights in French, Korean and English. However, less number of organizations and limited infrastructure for esports tournament impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, to develop skilled professionals, schools, colleges and universities are introducing dedicated curriculum for esports, which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global esports market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to involvement of TV networks, franchises, players, developers and streaming platforms mainly in in the United States. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing penetration of mobile gaming and frequently growing internet usagewould create lucrative growth prospects for the Esports market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Valve Corporation

Tencent Holding Limited

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gameloft SE

Nintendo of America Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Modern Times Group (MTG)

Intel Corporation

HTC Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Revenue Source:

Sponsorship

Advertising

Merchandise & Tickets

Publisher Fees

Media Rights

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategies.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are the challenges and opportunities? What is the economic impact on the market? What is the current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s the market analysis by taking applications and types into consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2027. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

