Anti Money Laundering Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2027

Anti Money Laundering Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Global Anti Money Laundering Market is valued approximately USD 0.87 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.60 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Anti Money Laundering is a type of market where certain tools and technologies are used to prevent the criminals from obtaining illegal funds as their income through means of commercial or complex transactions. Failure of Anti Money Laundering policies with continuous increment in financial frauds, the introduction of Know Your Customer(KYC) policies by financial institutions and transaction monitoring has led the adoption of Anti Money Laundering across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime(UNODC) $800 billion to $2 trillion money is laundered globally which is 2-5 percent of global GDP. Also according to Indian government every year USD 18 billion are lost because of money laundering. However, high complexity of software and inability of detecting the early fraudulent activities impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data technologies & demand for Anti Money Laundering solutions is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Anti Money Laundering market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing use of Anti money laundering softwares developed using Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning techniques. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising banking frauds, credit card frauds would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anti Money Laundering market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

NICE Actimize

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Trulioo

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

ACI Worldwide, Inc

SAS Institute Inc.

Fiserv, Inc

Oracle Corporation

BAE Systems

Accenture

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Compliance Management

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Transaction Monitoring

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By End Use:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Other End Use

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are the challenges and opportunities? What is the economic impact on the market? What is the current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s the market analysis by taking applications and types into consideration?

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2027. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

