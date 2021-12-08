GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council ) Drones Market Share 2021, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Development Status and Forecast to 2027

GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council ) Drones Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council ) Drones Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council ) Drones Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

GCC Drones Market is valued approximately at USD 0.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.15% over the forecast period 2020-2027. With an increasing emphasis on travel and tourism, as well as a large oil and gas manufacturing base, the GCC provides enormous potential to the drone industry for expansion. Drones are likely to be more widely used in the construction, energy, and entertainment industries in the coming years as demand grows. Drone use has accelerated in the region over the last few years, and with countries in the region enabling restrictions for the use of drones, civilian end-users now have more flexibility in using drones in the GCC countries, which is projected to boost industry opportunities over the forecast period. As per Institut francais des relations internationals, the GCC countries seek to transform economically and socially, they have expected nearly USD 1 trillion in megaproject investments.

As of 2020, 30 real estate megaprojects are under construction in the six GCC countries, with most of them scheduled to be completed this decade. In this regard, the number of construction companies and real estate developers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are incorporating drone technology into their operations. Furthermore, after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped construction operation in the first half of 2020, GCC construction industry participants have introduced drones to reduce site time wastage and perform operations at a more precise and quicker speed than manual methods. For instance, According to Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS), one of the region’s leading suppliers of drone technology, a growing number of building companies and real estate developers in the GCC are using drones to help them get back on track after the effect of COVID-19. During the forecast period, such factors are projected to boost the demand. However, the volatile nature of the relations amongst the countries and the drone attacks on the oil production facilities are anticipated to hinder the market growth, over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot Drones SAS

Primoco UAV SE

Yuneec Holding Ltd.

Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Indl Co. Ltd

Autel Robotics

FalconViz LLC

Terra Drone Corporation

Merlin Digital

Northrop Grumman

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Energy

Entertainment

Law Enforcement

Other Applications

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategies.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are the challenges and opportunities? What is the economic impact on the market? What is the current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s the market analysis by taking applications and types into consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2027. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

