Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Size 2021 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market is valued approximately at USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Forensic supplies and equipment are primarily used in criminal investigations, law enforcement, laboratories, and education programs. Forensic instruments and materials support in the detection, collection, and processing of evidence for the investigation’s evaluation. Body fluid analysis, proof tracing, compound determination of medications and hazardous substances, fingerprinting, and DNA identification are only a few of the uses for forensic equipment.

Forensic Equipment and Supplies market is driven by increasing technological advancement and growing number of crimes across major countries. For instance, Alternative light photography is one of the most effective methods for detecting injury to a body until it expresses on skin of body. Alternative light photography, which is used by forensic nurses, may also make the difference between life and death. Furthermore, the worldwide demand for forensic equipment was valued at USD 11.26 billion in 2016 and in 2019 it was USD 19.25. Digital forensics, ballistics, and DNA testing are examples of forensic technology. However, dearth of Skilled Technicians, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

In the forensic equipment and supplies market, North America is one of the most profitable countries and holding the largest shares globally. The main factors driving the growth of the forensic equipment and supplies market in North America are increasing public-private investments in the forensics industry in the United States and Canada, ongoing technical advances in forensic equipment, the commercialization of forensic equipment, and the involvement of major market players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Forbo Flooring Systems

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SCIEX (Danaher Corporation, US)

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

GE Healthcare

QIAGEN NV

Lynn Peavey Company

BVDA International

Safariland, LLC

By Product type:

By Product type:

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Evidence Drying Cabinets

Low-temperature Storage Devices

By End User:

Government Forensic Laboratories

Independent Forensic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Application:

Drug Testing/Toxicology

DNA Analysis

Blood Analysis

Biometrics

Other Applications

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2027. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

