Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Covid-19 Outbreaks, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market is valued approximately at USD 8.56 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate is also referred to as Recycled PET or rPET. It is a synthetic compound developed from used PET products. The global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate market is being driven by the increasing use of rPET in the packaging of food and non-food-related products. Furthermore, the growing ban on plastics by certain countries, favorable government initiatives will provide growth for the global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate industry.

For instance, in 2017, the Kenya government banned single-use plastic bags and in 2020 prohibited its visitors from taking single-use plastics such as water bottles and disposable plates into national parks, forests, beaches, and conservation areas. Also, according to weforum.org, more than 170 nations have pledged to “significantly reduce” the use of plastic by 2030. However, unsystematic & informal plastic disposals and export-import of plastic waste may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with its increasing use in road construction and concrete formation along with the setting up of organized recycling channels the adoption & demand for Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate is likely to increase.

Asia-Pacific is considered to be the dominant and fastest growing region among the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. This growth can be attributed to growing end-use industries and affordable skilled labor force has stimulated product demand in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Biffa

PLACON

Clear Path Recycling LLC

Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

M&G Chemicals

Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co., Ltd.

PolyQuest

Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

Phoenix Technologies

Libolon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Clear

Colored

By End-Use:

Fiber

Sheet & Film

Strapping

Others

