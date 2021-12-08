Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market 2021 Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Covid-19 Outbreaks, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Traffic road marking coatings are used on highways, zebra crossings, airport runways, parkings and other places to indicate people regarding safety and to instruct them at some places. Factors such as rising demand for public and private parking spaces, increasing number of road fatalities, introduction of temperature sensitive paints and increasing investments by the market players are expected to fuel the demand. For instance, in January 2019, Geveko Markings acquired Flexitherm Australia Pty. Ltd. to grow market share in the line of thermoplastic road markings and in 2020 they acquired Ole Peinture, a leading French road marking paint and safety material manufacturer. However, scarcity of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Also, increase in construction of car parkings due to construction of malls, supermarkets and hypermarkets is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Traffic Road Marking Coatings. Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are the regions taken into consideration for regional analysis of traffic road coatings market. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to safety measures, training and better surveillance on contractors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising airport construction projects in the region, thus increasing the product’s demand to be used for coating airport runways, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Dow Chemical Company

Swarco AG

The Sherwin Williams Company

Geveko Markings

Ennis-Flint Inc.

Crown Technology, LLC

Vertex Safety Products Private Limited

K.M. Contractors Pvt. Ltd.

Automark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Paint

Thermoplastic

Preformed Polymer

Epoxy

By Type:

Permanent

Removable

By Application:

Road Marking Lines

Road Marking Labels

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

