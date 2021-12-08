Hernia Repair Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Players with Strategies, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands and Supply Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on global hernia repair market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global hernia repair market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2021. The global hernia repair market is forecast to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.The global hernia repair market will be driven by the growing cases of hernia, rising geriatric population, and rapidly growing number of advanced products for the treatment of hernia.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol541

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, various surgical operations were canceled in order to prevent to further spread of the virus worldwide. Patients also stopped visiting the hospitals as there were high chances of getting infected from the COVID-19 patients.

Moreover, hernia cases also reduced gradually during the pandemic. As a result, it reduced the demand for treatments. With a gradual decrease in demand, the global hernia repair market witnessed a significant decline in terms of revenue generation.

Factors Influencing

The key growth drivers for the hernia repair market are the rising prevalence of hernia, technological advancements in the industry, such as biological mesh, reimbursement convenience, and growing awareness about efficient repair surgeries. According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information called International Guidelines, nearly 20 million individuals worldwide underwent hernia repair treatment in 2018.

In addition, the expansion of the hernia repair market is attributed to several factors, such as the increasing aging population, rising demand for robotic surgery, and escalating healthcare expenditures. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there were roughly 524 million individuals aged 65 and over in the world in 2010, with 1.5 billion predicted by 2050.

The high cost of mesh repair and lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the global hernia repair market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America accounts for the largest hernia repair market due to the growing awareness and acceptance of hernia repair treatment in the region.

In addition, increasing geriatric population and the presence of a large number of hernia patients are contributing to the growth of the hernia repair market.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing region in the global hernia repair market, mainly due to the increasing number of hernia patients, rising geriatric population, and growing medical tourism in the region. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives towards improving healthcare infrastructure will create a positive impact on the global hernia repair market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Getinge AB

Johnson & Johnson

Cook Group Inc.

Medtronic PLC.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates

Via Surgical

Herniamesh

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global hernia repair market segmentation focuses on Product, Surgery, Procedure, and Region.

Product Type Outlook

Hernia Mesh

Biologic Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

Hernia Fixation Devices

Sutures

Tack Applicators

Glue Applicators

Surgery Type Outlook

Inguinal Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Incisional Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Others

Procedure Type Outlook

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

