Diagnostic Imaging Market Share 2022 Global Comprehensive Report: Industry Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Key Players Analysis, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on global diagnostic imaging market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global diagnostic imaging market was valued at US$ 27.1 billion in 2021. The global diagnostic imaging market is forecast to reach US$ 46.7 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Diagnostic imaging is a process to capture and produce imaging of body parts. The applications of this process are used in neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, and several other fields.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
Increasing geriatric population and chronic disease cases are the primary factors driving the market growth.
Rising number of investments from private and government bodies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and mounting demand for diagnostic imaging procedures will propel the market growth during the study period.
Increasing technological development and growing awareness about early diagnosis are driving the market growth. In addition, growing consumer inclination towards minimally invasive treatments is forecast to benefit the global diagnostic imaging market.
The high implementation cost and lack of skilled laborers may hamper the growth of the global diagnostics imaging market.
Geographic Analysis
North America is the largest contributor to the global diagnostic imaging market, mainly due to the rising number of chronic disease cases registering in the region.
In addition, the rapidly expanding geriatric population is increasing the demand for efficient healthcare infrastructure. Thus, it will benefit the regional market for diagnostic imaging. Furthermore, the growing penetration of advanced technologies will further escalate the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing cases of chronic diseases, rising government initiatives, and growing consumer demand for efficient treatments. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure will further contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the buying capacity of healthcare bodies, which ultimately affected the growth of the global diagnostic imaging market. Moreover, market players witnessed several disruptions in continuing the supply chain. Thus, it hampered market growth.
Competitors in the Market
GE Healthcare
Hitachi Ltd.
Siemens AG
Samsung Medison
Carestream Health
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Esaote S.P.A
Shimadzu Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Product
X-ray Imaging Systems
By Technology
X-ray Digital Imaging Systems
Direct Radiography (DR)
Computed Radiography (CR)
X-ray Analog Imaging Systems
By Portability
Stationary Systems
Portable Systems
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
By Technology
Conventional CT systems
Cone Beam CT Systems (CBCT)
Conventional CT Systems Market, by Technology
High-slice CT Scanners
Mid-slice CT Scanners
Low-slice CT Scanners
Ultrasound Systems
By Technology
2D Ultrasound
3D and 4D Ultrasound
Doppler Ultrasound
By Portability
Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Systems
Compact/Portable Ultrasound Systems
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems
By Architecture
Closed MRI
Open MRI
By Field Strength
High- and Very-high-field MRI Systems
Low-to-mid-field MRI Systems
Ultra-high-field MRI Systems
Nuclear Imaging Systems
SPECT Systems
Standalone SPECT Systems
Hybrid SPECT Systems
Hybrid PET Systems
Mammography Systems
Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application
X-ray Imaging Systems
General Radiography
Dental
Fluoroscopy
MRI Systems
Brain & Neurological MRI
Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI
Vascular MRI
Pelvic & Abdominal MRI
Breast MRI
Cardiac MRI
Ultrasound Systems
Radiology/General Imaging
Cardiology
Obstetrics/Gynecology
Urology
Vascular
Other Applications
CT Scanners
Cardiology
Oncology
Neurology
Other Applications
Nuclear Imaging Systems
Cardiology
Oncology
Neurology
Other Applications
Mammography Systems
Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Other End Users
Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
