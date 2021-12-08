3D Printing in Healthcare Market 2022: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on global 3D printing in healthcare market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global 3D printing in healthcare market size was US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. The global 3D printing in the healthcare market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
3D printing technology is employed to produce customized medical equipment, devices, and products for patients. Global 3D printing in healthcare is forecast to be driven by increasing demand for implants and growing healthcare expenditure.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The demand for advanced technologies is growing in the healthcare sector. In addition, the increasing cases related to implants will significantly contribute to the market growth.
Increasing consumer awareness about cosmetic treatments is forecast to fuel market growth. In addition, the rising number of cases associated with dental problems and hearing loss will benefit the global 3D printing in the healthcare market.
The high cost of 3D printers may hamper the growth of the global 3D printing in healthcare market.
Increasing geriatric population and growing demand for organ transplants will be other factors facilitating the market growth.
In addition, key players are investing heavily in the market to cater to the public demands by offering efficient products and services. Thus, the global 3D printing market in healthcare will grow significantly. In 2018, 3D Systems unveiled DMP Flex 100 and DMP Dental 100 3D printers. These printers aim to enhance versatility and material for dental applications.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America accounts for the largest 3D printing in the healthcare market, owing to the rising demand for organ transplants, growing penetration of advanced technologies, and increasing consumer awareness about the technology.
Furthermore, the healthcare infrastructure of North America is highly developed. Thus, it will benefit the market. In addition, increasing cases related to dental problems, hearing loss will increase the demand for innovative 3D printing technologies & applications.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness rapid growth, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of cases related to dental problems and hearing loss, and growing geriatric population.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic declined the demand for 3D printers to an extent. During the pandemic, dental care facilities were closed as the therapy require human contact. In addition, healthcare bodies also postponed the surgeries to control the virus spread. Thus, it negatively impacted the growth of global 3D printing in the healthcare market.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.
Competitors in the Market
Stratasys Ltd.
Renishaw plc
Concept Laser GmbH
EnvisionTEC GmbH
3T RPD Ltd
Materialise NV
3D Systems Corporation
Arcam AB
Prodways Group
EOS GmbH
Electro Optical Systems
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Component
System
Materials
Polymers
Photopolymers
Thermoplastics
Metals & Alloys
Ceramics
Others
Services
By Technology
Droplet Deposition
Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Technology
Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM)
Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)
Photopolymerization
Stereolithography (SLA)
Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)
Two-photon polymerization (2PP)
Laser Beam Melting
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Laminated Object Manufacturing
Others
Color Jet Printing
MultiJet Printing
By Application
External Wearable Devices
Hearing Aids
Prosthesis & Orthotics
Dental Products
Clinical Study Devices
Drug Testing
Anatomical Models
Implants
Surgical Guides
Cranio-maxillofacial Implants
Orthopedic Implants
Tissue Engineering
By End-User
Medical & Surgical Centers
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Academic Institutions
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
