Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

The global off-highway electric vehicle market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global off-highway electric vehicle market is forecast to grow to US$ 40.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing

The increasing infrastructural development in emerging economies like India and China is the primary factor driving the market growth.

The rising number of re-development projects will contribute to increasing sales of off-highway electric vehicles. If compared to IC engine counterparts, Electric off-highway vehicles are proven more productive and beneficial. Moreover, they charge lesser operational costs. Thus, the demand for off-highway electric vehicles is increasing from construction contractors.

Agricultural practitioners prefer off-highway electric vehicles due to favorable government policies and increasing fuel prices. In various countries, the governments are offering subsidies on electric tractors, which, in turn, will benefit the global off-highway electric vehicle market.

Increasing concerns over pollution and emission norms will drive the global off-highway electric vehicle market.

The high cost of off-highway vehicles may act as a significant challenge in the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to hold the highest share in the global off-highway electric vehicle market. The dominance of the regions will be mainly due to the stringent emission norms in these regions. In addition, the presence of prominent players such as Deere & Company and Caterpillar Inc. will contribute to the region’s growth in the market. The construction industry is also expanding at a significant pace, which will result in exceeding the growth opportunities.

The Asia Pacific will also contribute significantly to the market growth. The governments of emerging economies, such as China and India, are highly focused on infrastructure development. As a result, it will benefit the global off-highway electric vehicle market. In addition, the presence of prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in China will act as a significant benefit for the regional market. Furthermore, the Chinese Government is promoting the adoption of environment-friendly technologies. In 2020, the National Institute of Agro-machinery and Innovation and Creation (CHIAIC) unveiled the ET504H tractor, the first hydrogen fuel-cell electric tractor. Thus, it will accelerate market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to disruptions in manufacturing activities, the global off-highway electric vehicle market witnessed a significant slowdown. During the COVID-19 pandemic, various prominent companies had to follow temporary shutdowns in order to protect the labor from the COVID-19 infection spread. Thus, it impacted the overall market growth.

Competitors in the Market

CHN Industrial

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

Duetz AG

Doosan Corporation

Atlas Copco

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sandvik

Terex

Stihl Holding AG and Co. Kg

Liebherr Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global off-highway electric market segmentation focuses on Power Output, Battery Capacity, Propulsion Type, Battery Type, Applications, and Region.

By Power Output

<50 HP

50-150 HP

150-300 HP

>300 HP

By Battery Capacity

<50 Kwh

50-200 Kwh

200-500 Kwh

>500 Kwh

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric

Hybrid Electric

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Others

By Application

Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Gardening/ Landscaping

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

