Operating Room Management Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on global operating room management market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global operating room management market size was US$ 2.6 billion in 2021. The global operating room management market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The increasing investment to promote advanced OR infrastructure is driving the growth of the global operating room management market.

Increasing cases of chronic diseases leading to the rising demand for efficient treatments are forecast to fuel the market growth. The world health organization (WHO) estimates that around 17.7 million deaths occurred in 2015 due to cardiovascular diseases.

Technological improvements and increasing demand for efficient digitalized solutions are forecast to prompt the growth of the global operating room management market. In addition, companies are entering into partnerships to expand their portfolio. As a result, it will benefit the overall market. In 2017, Becton, Dickinson, and Company inked a partnership with UniteOR, Inc., to provide an efficient tracking solution for operating room settings.

Increasing healthcare expenditure will boost the sales of the operating room management software.

The increasing geriatric population will benefit the global operating room management market.

The high cost of operating room management software may act as a significant challenge in the growth of the global operating room management market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America accounts for the largest operating room management market due to the growing cases of chronic disease. According to the estimations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 610,000 people die every year in the US due to heart disease.

The region is witnessing a rapidly increasing percentage of the geriatric population, which will escalate the demand for an efficient operating room management market.

Increasing healthcare expenditure will also benefit the regional operating room management market. In addition, the increasing penetration of automation in the healthcare sector is forecast to offer significant growth opportunities to the service providers.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness rapid growth, owing to the increasing population and growing cases of chronic diseases. Furthermore, growing geriatric population, increasing government initiatives, and rising healthcare expenditure will all contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific operating room management market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the global operating room management market, owing to the sudden upsurge in the demand for an efficient healthcare system. After the pandemic, governments of various countries have increased their healthcare expenditure, which will benefit the global operating room management market. Moreover, many surgeries were postponed during the epidemic, which will be performed during the analysis period. Thus, healthcare industries have begun adopting ORM software to improve efficiency and handle the large pool of patients.

Competitor in the Market

Becton

Dickinson and Company

STERIS

DXC Technology Company

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Omnicell

McKesson Corporation

GE Healthcare

Optum

Nexus AG

Getinge

Surgical Information Systems

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

By Solutions

Data management and communication solutions

Anesthesia information management systems

Operating room supply management solutions

Operating room scheduling solutions

Performance management solutions

Other solutions

By Delivery Mode

On-premise solutions

Cloud-based solutions

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

